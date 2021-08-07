A Simple Reason Why Investing in Shiba Inu is Risky and Dangerous

We all know that Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer are the co-founders of Dogecoin. Vitalik Buterin started Ethereum. We know that SafeMoon's founder is John Karony and he's the CEO that looks after the operations of the coin.

But who is the founder of Shiba Inu? Well, nobody knows.

However, we do know that Shiba Inu's founder goes by the name Ryoshi, but it's a fake name and very little is known about his work and has remained to be a mysterious figure in the crypto market who goes by the name Shytoshi Kusama on Twitter, which is again not a real name.

Interestingly, not only does the founder remains anonymous, even its developers are operating with anonymous names and nobody has a clue who exactly is behind Shiba Inu, which in itself raises a red flag and eye brows as heavy investment has already been pumped into it.

Someday, if the developers decide to pull the rug, investors would have no option on whom to blame or file a complaint of fraud as the founder and the developers don't have a name and can simply disappear.

The guessing 'name game' might go on forever and cast a shadow on the real problem in hand, which is potential fraud and rug pull (if ever that happens).

Also, if the cryptocurrency market gets regulated, the fear of fraudulent activities would vanish, but regulations being put in place still seems to be a distant reality.

Here's Why Investing In Shiba Inu Could Be Dangerous

The fact is, Shiba Inu has no visible leadership. The whole team remains untraceable. They operate as a bunch of anonymous developers but somehow manage to get profits from investors, both early and late.

Surprisingly, the anonymous developers urge investors to 'hold' for the long term when the prices go up, and when the prices go down, they send out tweets that the market is cheap and ripe to 'buy more'.

Either way 'up or down' Shiba Inu developers stand to gain.

Another thing to notice and consider is that despite Shiba Inu being listed on eToro, the price went down. Even when Coinbase Custody announced it would list Shiba Inu, the price ended up trading in red.

Also, after the launch of Shiba Swap, the price of SHIB traded only in red and kept on dipping. Rarely a coin dips despite receiving positive news. So what exactly is happening here? Well, just like 'who the founder' is, nobody knows.

Who Is Shiba Inu's Founder Ryoshi?

Ryoshi's identity remains unknown and untraceable. In a blog post uploaded on Medium, Ryoshi says he is ''nobody'' and anyone trying to unmask his identity would not bear fruit.

Here's an excerpt from the blog, ''I have said from the beginning, I am a nobody, I am not important. The efforts to unmask my identity even if successful would be underwhelming. I am just some guy of no consequence tapping at a keyboard and I am replaceable. I am Ryoshi.''

At the time of publishing Shiba Inu was trading $0.00000717 and is up +15.83 in the days trade.