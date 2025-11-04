The Silent Power of Football: Legal Expert Dr. Dagmara Szlachta on Why the Sport Can't Exist Without NDAs

What is a non-disclosure agreement in sports?

Dagmara Szlachta:

A non-disclosure agreement (NDA) is a legal document in which the parties commit to not disclosing specific confidential information. In the sports sector, NDAs serve many functions:

Protection of transfer negotiations – contract terms and transfer fees are sensitive information, and disclosing them could weaken the club's position.

Protection of players' medical data – injuries, rehabilitation plans and health information are protected for both legal and marketing reasons.

Protection of club strategies and plans – tactical analyses, youth academy development plans or marketing strategies are often covered by NDAs.

Protection of the image of players and the club – information about players' private lives that may affect their reputation is also often protected under confidentiality agreements.

Confidentiality agreements in sports are now an industry standard that help maintain balance between the interests of clubs, players and sponsors.

Why are NDAs essential in football?

Dagmara Szlachta:

In the world of professional sports, including football, information is as valuable as results on the pitch. Non-disclosure agreements have become an integral part of how clubs, players and the entire sports ecosystem operate.

Professional football is not just sport it is also a huge business.

The disclosure of sensitive information may lead to:

loss of negotiation advantage in transfers,

decrease in players' marketing value,

image-related conflicts,

potential financial losses for clubs and sponsors.

Thanks to NDAs, clubs can protect their interests, and players can be sure that their data and private matters will not be exposed to uncontrolled disclosure.

How widely can such agreements be used within clubs?

Dagmara Szlachta:

Very widely. Players, coaches, members of the medical staff and administrative personnel all of them can sign NDAs. They are particularly important during transfers, when negotiations are confidential, and in the case of player injuries, which clubs often want to keep private until an official announcement.

What about players' private lives? Can NDAs restrict what they are allowed to say?

Dagmara Szlachta:

Yes, although this enters the delicate area of the right to privacy. Clubs may introduce limitations on disclosing personal life details, especially if it affects the club's image or sponsorship agreements. However, such clauses cannot violate the player's right to privacy or freedom of speech in everyday life. In practice, it is more about ensuring that the player does not reveal information that could harm the club or its reputation.

You are a legal expert not only in the European market but also in the United Arab Emirates. Are these markets different?

Dagmara Szlachta:

Yes, the European and UAE markets differ in many ways when it comes to drafting and applying NDAs in sports.

In Europe, NDAs in football are highly standardised they are based on civil and employment law regulations as well as FIFA guidelines. The main aspects include protecting transfer, medical and contractual data, and the agreements must comply with data protection laws. Clubs and players place strong emphasis on clearly defining the scope of confidential information and the duration of the agreement.

In the United Arab Emirates, NDAs are also widely used, but local law gives them a slightly different character. The key difference is that the UAE legal system is more rooted in civil law and Sharia regulations, and the enforcement of agreements can be more formalistic. Clubs in the UAE are particularly focused on protecting information related to international transfers and cooperation with business partners. Agreements must be adapted to local procedural requirements and often include specific provisions on the image and privacy of players in the cultural context of the region.

In summary, both markets share the same goal protecting sensitive information but they differ in procedural, regulatory and cultural approaches. When preparing NDAs for clubs or players in the UAE, one must consider local law, business customs and the specifics of the sports market, which requires a different approach than in Europe.

Can football exist without NDAs?

Dagmara Szlachta :

Football cannot exist without A non-disclosure agreements. Modern football operates on information - financial data, transfer strategies, medical reports, tactical plans and sponsorship negotiations. Without NDAs, these sensitive details would be vulnerable to leaks, manipulation and competitive abuse. Confidentiality agreements protect clubs during transfer talks, safeguard the privacy and market value of players, secure commercial partnerships and prevent strategic information from reaching rivals. They also build trust between all parties involved -clubs, agents, sponsors and athletes. In a multi-billion dollar industry where reputation and timing are crucial, NDAs are not just legal formalities; they are the invisible shield that keeps the football ecosystem stable, professional and commercially viable. Simply put: without NDAs, there would be chao and the modern game as we know it could not function.

While the role of women in sports is normal in European countries, is there any issue here in the UAE with a woman handling contracts for sport?

In the UAE, women can fully run businesses, just like in Europe. In practice, in major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, this is common, although in some more conservative environments there may occasionally be challenges. Legally, there are no obstacles. Personally, I have not encountered any negative reception.