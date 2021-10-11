SIITA Successfully Establishes The Zero-Waste System for the First Time in the World, a Clue to Solve the Problem With Plastic Waste

The SIITA research team at a company dealing in consumer goods succeeded in establishing an extensive system to completely degrade plastic waste for the first time in the world with its decomposition facilities. As a result, the goods are perfectly decomposed, and waste is not generated.

Up until now, the existing biodegradation products have been neither completely decomposed nor recycled, which causes a bigger problem.

Specific conditions such as proper temperature, moisture, and aerobic properties are required to vitalize the activities of microorganisms and accordingly decompose the biodegradation material. But there have not been facilities equipped with such degradation conditions.

In particular, creating and maintaining the high-temperature environment, one of the degradation conditions, was one of the most difficult problems to solve because the well-equipped facility costs a tremendous amount of money depending on its size.

As the SIITA research team designed the system that can maintain the constant degradation conditions, including high temperature, by using energy generated by the microorganisms themselves, the team succeeded in the continuous large-scale decomposition of bioplastics.

Through this research, the team achieved the epoch-making solution to the crucial problem of plastic degradation in terms of both size and cost, including reduction of degradation period from more than six months in the existing method to around 3 months in the new method.

The eco-friendly compost, produced after completion of the decomposition-composting process of the bioplastic package, will be supplied to local farmhouses.

The finished compost product passed the tests consisting of 18 items, including eight kinds of heavy metals, toxic substances, and innocuous levels, and satisfied the content standard of npk, three elements of the fertilizer.

The 100% biodegradable raw material utilization and decomposition technology from SIITA can be applied directly to cosmetics, beverages, food containers, and one-time consumer goods, which provides an innovative alternative in regards to solving the problem of billions of plastic waste.

The SIITA team stated that the existing approach to the disposal of waste could not solve the rapidly expanding environmental problems, as our new method aims fundamentally at zero waste, it serves as a clue to completely solve the global problem with plastic.

In addition, the SIITA team decided to release the technologies for free. The released technologies contain all the information of raw material, degradation facilities, microorganism, etc. Release for free instead of exclusive possession of the technologies can

bring a solution to the plastic problem forward earlier. That is why the team made such a decision.