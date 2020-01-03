January 2020 has been changed to #Veganuary by Vegans across the world and most of their social media pages is brimming with pride in their dietary preferences. While those who are Vegans are used to this form of lifestyle and food consumption, the new ones, who are obviously not Vegans and fall for this trend, beware, as sudden change in food consumption for a month might make your body miss out on natural nutrients and cause vitamin B12 deficiency in nerve and blood cells.

B12 deficiency causes heart palpitations

Experts state that human bodies require all the necessary vitamins to function normally and a sudden change in food intake might cause deficiency, tiredness, reduced energy levels and abnormal gut symptoms. While these are just normal, severe outcomes of vitamin B12 deficiency causes heart palpitations and nerve damage. Vegans may convince you that B12 is not necessary, but science begs to differ

Vegans in social media may suggest that they don't need extra B12 in their diet, but science begs to differ. ''If people become vegan because of that, and don't ever bother to read up about what you need to eat as a vegan, I would be worried they won't know about B12," revealed Tim Kay to BBC, who is a Professor of epidemiology and deputy director of the Cancer Epidemiology unit at Oxford University. "Of all the micronutrients, B12 is the one we're most concerned about. I'm concerned many people think B12 deficiency is a myth,'' he summed it up.

B12 deficiency can cause serious damage

Melissa Meier, a dietitian from Body+Soul says Vitamin B12 "has many crucial roles," for the human body and keeps nerve, heart and brain cells active. Non vegans who go Veganuary for a month might feel their energy levels dipped.

"(B12) It works to maintain nerve cells, keep your brain healthy and is also involved in energy production. It is key in red blood cell formation, blood function and the creation of DNA too. Plus, it prevents a serious type of anaemia called megoblastic anaemia.''

Without B12, there is "result in tiredness, reduced energy levels and gut symptoms. The more severe outcomes of Vitamin B12 deficiency are vision loss, memory loss and even heart palpitations.lead to nerve damage."