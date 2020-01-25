How do you feel when you enter a bar and hear the lyrics playing loud 'Come on, come on, turn the radio on'? The only feeling that comes to mind is to 'hit the dance floor'! The song by Sia ft Sean Paul - Cheap Thrills would remain as a party theme for generations to come as it has all the 'classic vibes' to survive the years and now that millennial's really look up to the mantra 'work hard and party harder', the track would remain everyone's favourite and spoken in high regard even decades later.

Now that we've got you in the party mood, here's the track for you to groove!

Awesome, isn't it? The weekend feels great tapping our foot to this number and we're so lucky to be the ones to listen to it in this generation as soon as it was released. Also, if you're heading out for the Weekend tonight, make sure you ask the DJ to play this, because you 'don't need dollar bills to have fun tonight'.

Sia's upcoming concerts in 2020

We kept digging to find Sia's upcoming concerts in 2020 all over her website and social media handles, but unfortunately, no luck! Her tour page says ''Sia is not currently touring. Check back for tour information.'' So the Australian singer has not bagged any concerts yet and we hope to see her live on stage pretty soon and we're sure that when she hits the stage, the crowd would go ballistic with her numbers and dance moves, add to that, Sean Paul sharing stage with her singing Cheap Thrills, makes it a cherry on the cake.

Sia revealed she has a crush on Diplo

On a personal note, Sia dropped a bombshell in a recent interview saying that she had a major crush on her music collaborator Diplo and added that she wrote him a text stating that he is one of the five people she is sexually attracted to, but has now decided to be single for the rest of her life. She also stated that much of her and Diplo's time is spent trying to not have sex and ruin their business relationship.