SI-UK Partners with UK Universities to Enhance Educational Opportunities for International Students

In a significant move to enhance the educational opportunities available to international students, SI-UK has announced its partnership with over 100 prestigious UK universities. Founded in 2006, SI-UK has played a crucial role in assisting over 1.3 million students in pursuing higher education in international study destinations. The company has 92 offices worldwide, spanning 40 countries.

Collaboration with Top UK Universities

The renowned universities joining hands with SI-UK include top-ranked institutions on the global stage, according to the QS World Rankings. Notable names on this list include University College London (UCL), King's College London (KCL), and the University of St Andrews.

This impressive network spans diverse institutions, with each university offering unique strengths and approaches. For instance, the University of Winchester, renowned for its close-knit community and research excellence, leverages SI-UK's global reach to connect with outstanding international students."

Speaking on which, David Street, Head of International Recruitment, University of Winchester, said: "The SI-UK offices, from Nagpur to Tokyo and beyond, give my international team an opportunity to directly engage with some of the best students we see, and the formal events (fairs, training sessions etc) are everything we could wish for. A growing presence across the globe, SI-UK is one of the first partners we contact when planning international activity and their visa compliance figures are also a joy to behold."

The University College London (UCL), a prestigious top-ranked university maintains a strict approach to recruiting undergraduate students. UCL does not work with any external agents for undergraduate program recruitment. To apply for undergraduate programs at UCL, they encourage students to use the official UCL admissions portal, ensuring the highest academic standards are upheld.

Recognizing the unique demands of graduate-taught programs, UCL has forged a strategic partnership with SI-UK, the acknowledged leader in international student recruitment, to ensure its MA, MSc, and LLM programs attract the most highly qualified candidates. The partnership with SI-UK commenced in March 2021.

"We look forward to working with the SI-UK team across the globe to support our applicants in their ambitions to join UCL," UCL said in a statement.

Speaking about the partnership, Rob Grimshaw, the CEO of SI-UK, said, "We are thrilled to join hands with these respected universities to provide international students with the support they need to excel in their academic journey in the UK. Our goal is to make studying in the UK an enriching and accessible experience for students from all corners of the world."