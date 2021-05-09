Shubhang Arora all set to build "Medicity"

Executive Director of the Yashoda group of hospitals and research centre Shubhang Arora has committed a sum of Rs 900 Crore or 130 Million US dollars to build a mammoth medical facility being dubbed as a "Medicity" in Indirapuram in the Delhi NCR region.

Arora was recently spotted at an event with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the grapevine suggests that the topic of discussion was this very investment into Uttar Pradesh by the Yashoda group.

It must be noted that Yashoda Hospitals are a household name in Uttar Pradesh and much of North India, including Delhi. Incorporated over 30 years ago, Yashoda currently operates 3 Multi Super speciality hospitals in Ghaziabad city and also diagnostic services - called Yashoda Pathlabs.

Shubhang, who has experience in international business thanks to his time living in New York City, has taken it upon himself to elevate the level of private sector healthcare in India and bring it upto international standards.

Yashoda, under the aegis of the Arora family, has also been recently in the news regarding the exceptional level of treatment and care being provided to COVID patients. Yashoda has hired internationally renowned pulmonologists and critical care specialists like Dr R K Mani and Dr K K Pandey who are leading Yashoda Hospital Kaushambi's coronavirus team.

Yashoda Kaushambi also recently received the prestigious QCI-DL Shah Gold Award from the Quality Council of India. Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital Kaushambi was chosen for the award after an initial scrutiny by the award jury. This award adds to the long list of prestigious awards won by the YSSHK including the CII-Exim Bank Award.

Commenting on the win, Shubhang Arora said, "This award speaks of the quality of the work we do and we must continue our focus on providing the best and most affordable quality healthcare services and this award is a fitting symbol of our efforts at improving the quality of our service."