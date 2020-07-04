Some people have their career plans sorted at a very young age. They make sure to start working on their dreams soon enough. Shubh Agrawal is one such apt example. He always wanted to do different and better than others and hence, he thought entrepreneurship is a perfect field for him. He is an aspiring entrepreneur and one of the brightest people out there.

Success and opportunities don't easily come to many people and Shubh is well aware of it. But he is quite chill and positive in life. His mantra is to never give up no matter what setbacks one has to face. He knows that if he stays focused, believes in himself and trusts his guts and talent, anything in life is achievable. Even if there are obstacles, he doesn't want to stop working and walking towards the path of success.

Based in Pithora, Entrepreneur Shubh Agrawal shared that one really has to believe in themselves no matter what others say. He says, "The world has too many critics but we have to focus on those who appreciate us. One person who appreciates you should be yourself. If you are not a fan of your work if you are not confident in you, how will others be? So no matter what happens and whatever others say, keep giving your best. No one knows your struggle, your efforts, and hard work better than you. So just keep loving yourself and everything you do."

Shubh Agrawal's entrepreneurial dream is coming true because he is well updated about everything. He knows social media is a major player in today's time. So he uses it to its best to explore more and reach out to lots of people.