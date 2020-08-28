Skin is the body's largest organ on display and conveys a lot of innate signals and messages about our health, age, lifestyle, and also has social implications such as attractiveness, attention, and attitude. Several studies have shown the impact of skin problems on one's self-esteem and confidence levels.

Flawless skin is aspired by many but is largely achievable by taking good care of skin from an early age. It is important to follow the basic daily routine of cleansing, toning, moisturizing and using sunscreen to cleanse, restore, and protect from the ill effects of the environment. When it comes to using the right skincare, the skin type must first be identified so that the right skincare can be initiated. Oily skin, dry skin, combination skin, sensitive skin all need different types of activities and forms of products so they don't aggravate the skin condition and can help the skin.

Cleanse, Restore, Protect:

Cleanse: The cleansing part of the routine is necessary to remove the dirt, excess sebum, and makeup and is usually done with a facial cleanser. Exfoliation of the skin is often overlooked by many and is also one of the important skincare steps. It can be done by chemical means by using alpha-hydroxy acids but also by physical means by using exfoliating beads in the exfoliating creams.

Restore: The serums and moisturizers follow next to help restore, repair, and hydrate the skin. The actives in these products may include actives such as Vit C, niacinamide, AHA, BHA, hyaluronic acid, retinol, etc. Tools such as home use dermaroller can also help to increase the efficiency of the serums by increasing absorption.

Protect: A sunscreen of SPF 30 or more is important to protect the skin from the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays.

LeJeune Skin Care Range:

The first range of skin products that LeJeune will be offering will be a luxe range that includes a facial cleanser with alpha-hydroxy acids, a toner with Himalayan thermal spring water, day and night serums enriched with Vit C, hyaluronic acid and other actives, a sunscreen with SPF 50, an under-eye gel, skin brightening booster vials as well as a clay exfoliating mask. The range has been formulated and devised by Dr. Shuba Dharmana with her clinical expertise and with the best of what medical technology has to offer after plenty of research of cosmeceutical topicals.

Besides this, the line will also see the launch of authentic genuinely sourced Jade rollers, Guacha tools, facial cleansing devices, home use derma rollers, and more. The beauty devices like Jade rollers and Guacha tools help with lymphatic drainage, the silicon cleansing device gives one a deep cleansing exfoliating experience whereas the dermaroller enhances the penetration of the serums. A lighter, mid-range rose a range of products for the younger generation, male skincare range, hair care range, skin and hair supplements, immunity building supplements as well as an ayurvedic range are all in line for the future.