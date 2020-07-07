It is never too early or late to become successful in your life. Shreyam Shukla is one such entrepreneur who started his journey as an entrepreneur in 2019 while he was just 18 years old. A proud owner of Decaf Enterprise who offers services such as e-commerce, dropshipping, Marketing, Film Making, and Real Estate.

It all started with a passion and liking towards the shopping and fashion industry. It was back in November 2018 when Shreyam visited Los Angeles's Rodeo Drive where he was in awe of the big brands like Gucci, Louis Vitton, and its grandeur so much so that after coming back to India, Shreyam decided to do some back end research until he finally kickstarted his own venture.

When asked how did you know that you had the right idea, Shreyam shared, "No one knows the right idea since the beginning, no one has magic everyone has to try something or the other luckily I chose a product for my first clothing brand which was a need for people. Later on, when I found dropshipping initially I spent around 2000-3000$ waste in marketing and Facebook ads. It's just all about that one decision that changes your life".

There are a total of five employees in Shreyam's agency and talking about his dream team, he shares, "It definitely is a dream team because I have found those who understand and respect this business. We don't work as an employee and boss relationships. Our relationship is like that of a family with younger and elder brothers who share their ideas and help each other out in difficult times".

This young and dynamic entrepreneur is currently leaving no stone unturned in paving his way to success.