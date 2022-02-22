Short-Term Profits Lead to Long-Term Wealth with Avery Carl, CEO & Founder, The Short Term Shop

Avery Carl is a seasoned real estate investor and Founder of The Short Term Shop, who recently launched her new book "Short Term Rental, Long Term Wealth: Your Guide to Analyzing, Buying, and Managing Vacation Properties," which hit markets on November 16, 2021. The book takes readers on a journey through the real estate industry while opening their eyes to a wide range of concepts, tactics, strategies, and methods to grow their real estate business. From analyzing potential properties to effectively managing your listings, this book is your one-stop resource for making a profit with short-term rentals!

Whether you're new to real estate investing or you want to add a new strategy to your growing portfolio, vacation rentals can be an extremely lucrative way to add an extra income stream but only if you acquire and manage your properties correctly. We all witnessed the recent crash in the short-term rental market during the pandemic leaving us wondering how to best approach these properties with a recession-proof strategy. To bring an end to our anxieties, Avery Carl has covered these aspects as well in her book.

Traditional rental properties are a great way to create wealth, but short-term rentals can bring in five times more cash flow than long-term rentals. Avery Carl in her own words has explained how to choose, acquire, and manage a short-term rental from anywhere in the country avoiding common pitfalls that keep many would-be investors from ever getting started!

Author Avery Carl of The Short Term Shop has real-world experience in the real estate industry. She combines her experience into this powerful book to guide others on creating wealth. The book also helps readers overcome obstacles that they are likely to face in the real world stopping them from achieving their desired goals.

In the book, the author discusses and teaches readers how to identify the best markets for short-term-rental investing; analyze the potential income and profitability of a short-term-rental property; self-manage a short-term rental right from a smartphone; build a local boots-on-the-ground team for an out-of-state investment; automate self-management systems, and use the income from short-term rentals to scale the investment portfolio.

Avery Carl was named by the Wall Street Journal as one of the Top 100 and by Newsweek as Top 500 agents in 2020. She and her team at The Short Term Shop focus exclusively on vacation rental and short-term rental clients, having closed well over 1 billion dollars in real estate sales. The Short Term Shop is a real estate firm that helps investors acquire short term rental properties in the most recession-resistant markets, and train them on the methods to achieve financial freedom.

Since 2017, Avery has sold more than $300 million in short-term/vacation leases and has a portfolio of over 100 Doors. She specializes in connecting investors with the highest ROI potential while teaching them to manage their short-term rentals remotely.

Grab a copy of her book on Amazon or contact her team at The Short Term Shop Brokered by EXP via phone at (865) 868-3233. For more information, visit 3401 Mallory Ln Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37067 US.