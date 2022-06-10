BREAKING: Shooting At Maryland Manufacturing Plant: Three Dead, Several Injured After Gunman Opened Fire in West Maryland (VIDEO)

At least three people were killed and several others were wounded when a gunman shot multiple people inside manufacturing plant in West Maryland on Thursday.

The gunman was also injured during the confrontation with a police trooper. The gunman is in the hospital but his health condition is not revealed so far.

The incident took place nearly seven miles from Hagerstown, Maryland.

The suspect is no longer a threat, revealed Washington County Sheriff's Office after confirming multiple victims at the scene.

Governor Larry Hogan is monitoring the developments and stated that the trooper was also injured in the incident.

More to follow.