An indiscriminate shooting by a student at a Russian college campus on Thursday left one dead and three injured. The incident occurred in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, when a 19-year old opened fire on his fellow classmates, using his shotgun.

One of them succumbed to the injuries, while three were seriously injured. When the police arrived at the location and asked the assailant to surrender, he directed the gun at himself and shot himself. In a video that has surfaced online, a victim can be seen lying on the ground and the area is cordoned off by the police. The same can be seen in other videos that have surfaced online.

Giving the details of the incident, the authorities in a statement have said, "The bodies of two people, including the attacker, were discovered at the scene. Three more people were injured in the shooting at a college". Those injured include a man and two teenagers.

According to the authorities, the weapon was legally acquired by the attacker and was registered in his name. Russian gun-law allows citizens of age 18 or above, to acquire gun licenses for self-defence, sports, hunting and collection.

The motive of the attack is still unknown. Unconfirmed reports say that a spat and personal animosity between classmates might have been the trigger. According to another report, that can't be confirmed, the attacker was kicked out of the class for arriving late, who later returned with the gun and opened fire on his fellow classmates.