Shooting At Australia's Canberra Airport; Footage Shows Police Surrounding Gunman After He Fired Five Shots (WATCH)

Multiple shots have been fired at Australia's Canberra airport on Sunday. Officials evacuated the airport immediately after at least five shots were fired on the premises.

A woman who was at the airport revealed that she saw a man holding a pistol, shooting into the air, near the "Canberra airport check-in counter. She described the man as middle-aged, clean cut. Claims 5-6 shots fired," according to Josh Butler, The Guardian reporter.

Gunman Was Seen Firing In Check-in Area

According to the initial report, a gunman was seen firing in the check-in area of the airport. Footage from the site uploaded on the internet show police surrounding and arresting the gunman in the check-in area after he fired shots.

Shooting Took Place in The Main Terminal Building.

A firearm has been recovered from the gunman. The shooting took place in the main terminal building. Although, no one was injured or harmed in the incident.

Officials believe that the man entered the Canberra Airport departures area around 1.30 pm and sat in an area adjacent to the glass windows for about five minutes before "removing a firearm from his possession" and opening fire, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Suspect Will Face Court on Monday Morning

Detective Acting Superintendent Dave Craft confirmed that the gunman fired five shots and believe that he was acting alone. The suspect will face court on Monday morning and currently, he is in Canberra City Police Station.

Gunman Didn't Go Through Any Flight Screening Process

The detective also believes that when the gunman arrived at the airport, he didn't go through any flight screening process.

"To my understanding ... the male has let the shots off at glass within the terminal and there was no shots directed at people. We do not believe that there were multiple weapons at this time," said Craft, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

Read more