Shocking Video Shows Homeless Woman Pushing Toddler Girl onto Rail Tracks [WATCH]

A shocking video shared by the office of Multnomah County District Attorney shows a homeless woman, identified as Brianna Lace Workman, pushing a toddler girl onto the rail tracks in Oregon. The incident took place on Wednesday, December 28, when the child was waiting for the train on the platform with her mother.

The horrifying moment, which was captured, on the surveillance camera shows a woman pushing a kid onto the train tracks. The child, aged three, landed on the rocks and metal rails face-first before being rescued by other people standing on the platform. A man pulled the toddler onto the platform before the train arrived.

The little girl suffered a severe headache and a small red mark on her forehead following the incident, according to the press release by Multnomah County District Attorney's office.

Arrest and Charges

The homeless woman, 32, was arrested and charged with attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and recklessly endangering another person.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's office stated Workman was sitting on a bench behind the toddler and her mother before pushing the child onto the train tracks. She attacked the child "without provocation" while several people were waiting for the train at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland.

"The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office has filed charges, including an offense for which Oregon law permits pretrial detention, and is requesting that Workman remain in custody and be held without bail", according to the press release.