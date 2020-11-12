A woman has attempted to warn others to be careful after she captured a man who was filming her in a changing room in the US. Macey Leap shared the clip on TikTok and after the video got shared it went viral racking in over 16 million views, as per reports.

The clip shows the woman inside a fitting room that features a gap between every cubicle from the ground upwards. As she gets ready to try on some jeans and tops, she discovered a phone camera facing her from the booth next door.

TikTok Video Went Viral

As per reports, a man was holding the mobile phone between his shoes on the floor and angled it towards Macey. A message across the screen reads, "A man attempting to record me changing in the dressing room." Thankfully the woman spotted the camera before taking off her clothes, she can be seen wearing a white blouse and a brown mini skirt in the clip.

She shared the discovery and asked the viewers to stay safe in changing rooms. This comes after a local resident from Hyndburn in Lancashire made a creepy discovery on the street surveillance camera after seeing a man following a woman through the streets of the neighborhood.

In the clip, a woman can be seen walking to the house of her family members as another man walks on the opposite side of the road. As she rings the doorbell the man can be seen turning back on himself and strolling past once again. He then halts and lurks under a few trees before crossing the road and going where the woman was standing.

She gives him a look as he again walks past as her relative lets her in. The family reported the incident to the police and got informed that the cops cannot do anything as the man did not actually commit a crime.

