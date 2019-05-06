Kylie Jenner sure had a surprise for Travis Scott for his 28th birthday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly threw a lavish gas station themed birthday party complete with an on-site tattoo parlour for Travis Scott's 28th birthday.

But the real surprise was when the reality star personally tattooed her boyfriend. Supposedly the power couple already has a matching butterfly tattoo on their ankles in an apparent reference to her partner's song Butterfly Effect. The bash went down at an undisclosed location that was decorated to look like a foggy gas station. There was, of course, a Slurpee machine, plastic wrapped junk food and neon lights, as well as gas station, themed decor like paper towels, motor oil, etc at the party.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sure seem to be in love, even after all the cheating rumours surrounding Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner has a daughter with Travis Scott and the young mogul confessed earlier that she would be up for having a second child as well. Speaking to Interview Germany "I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

Kylie Jenner has turned into a very successful businesswoman with her cosmetics business and her lip-kit business.

