Okay, so there is friction in the Royal Palace, with all the separation of offices and all. Apparently, the long-brewing feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton is being blamed for the separation.

Apparently, Kensington Palace announced last week that both the Cambridges and Sussexes have officially split their royal households. Meghan Markle, who is around eight months pregnant, and Prince Harry are preparing to move from central London to Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, ahead of the arrival of their first child.

Speaking to Good Morning America, royal expert Roya Nikkhah explained the split and said: "The thinking behind this is the Royal Family preparing for when things are probably going to be different in the next few years.

"Given that the Queen and the Prince of Wales are funding their new office – I think fair enough that they wanted to have a little bit more control over what they wanted to be doing."

In fact the feud had apparently gotten so out of hand that the Queen herself had to step in. The separation of offices was reportedly a move approved by the Queen. In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are apparently involved in a feud that seems to be causing the Queen some grief. Meghan Markle it seems is trying to assert her independence which might be irking the Royal Palace. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April.