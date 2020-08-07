The protesters returned to the East Precinct of the Portland Police Department on Thursday night where they threw paint on an elderly woman and harassed another who was using a walker, according to reports.

The Portland Police Department declared the protest an 'unlawful assembly' after understanding the intent of the protesters was to 'burn down the precinct'. The police department tweeted the picture of the woman who was splashed by paint, as reported by The Daily Wire.

Zane Sparling, a reporter at Portland Tribune captured videos of the incident. Another journalist Andy Ngo wrote, "An older woman tried to stop #antifa rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police east precinct tonight. She stood in the front and they dumped some white liquid all over her & curse her out."

Rioters Splash Paint on Elderly Woman in Portland

Ngo added that the Antifa militants stopped an elderly woman who was putting out a fire they started at the Portland Police precinct. The video showed the protester touching the woman as she tried to put out a fire with a fire extinguisher.

"Several people in the group began to ram a large 2 by 4 piece of wood in to the front glass doors in an effort to shatter them. Other members of the group slammed different heavy large objects into the glass doors as well. The objects included large rocks," the statement of the Portland Police Department read.

"By 9:50 p.m., those who had been destructing the East Precinct glass doors successfully cracked them, causing significant damage. Since serious ongoing criminal behavior continued, a riot was declared at 9:56 p.m. At 10 p.m., the front doors of East Precinct were barricaded and a fire was started using plywood and an accelerant," the statement added.

According to the department, when the officers moved to disperse the protesters, they got hit with projectiles along with commercial-grade fireworks. The departmental further mentioned that a truck associated with the group tried to run over several officers.