Shocking Photos from DOJ's Latest Epstein File Dump Show Creepy Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Crouching Over Woman

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former disgraced Prince Andrew, was captured hovering over a woman lying on the floor in a set of unsettling images released as part of the latest document release connected to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Across the three photos released, Andrew appears to be leaning over her as she lies on her back with her arms stretched out. In one image, he looks straight into the camera, while in another, his left hand is seen resting on the woman's stomach. The man believed to be the former Duke of York is barefoot in the images, dressed in jeans, a white polo shirt, and a silver watch.

Prince Predator

Another person is also visible, seated in a leopard-print chair with their feet resting on a table. As with much of the material released in the Epstein files, there is no information about when or where the photos were taken, and no additional context is provided.

Last month, another batch of files included a photo showing Andrew lying across the laps of five women at Sandringham.

The US Department of Justice released more than three million additional documents late last night. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the files contain "extensive redactions" to protect victims and ongoing investigations.

These removals cover identifying details of victims, medical records, any child sexual abuse material, content that could interfere with active cases, and images involving death or physical violence.

Blanche also noted that the faces of women—except convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell—have been blurred, while the faces of men were left visible.

Among the newly released documents is a claim that Andrew invited Jeffrey Epstein to dine at Buckingham Palace just days after Epstein's house arrest ended, reportedly assuring him of "lots of privacy" shortly after the convicted sex offender regained his freedom following a conviction for soliciting a minor.

As Dirty as It Gets

In a striking email exchange from September 2010, Epstein asked for "private time" during a planned trip to London. Andrew responded by suggesting they could have dinner at Buckingham Palace, promising "lots of privacy." It's unclear whether that invitation was ever accepted.

However, just two days later, the two were again in contact by email, with Epstein telling the then-prince that "G [Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me" and asking what he was doing.

Andrew replied to say he had a "lunch with a Saudi Prince and then out to secret intelligence firm," before telling Epstein: "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish."

The email exchange took place during what appears to have been one of Epstein's first trips outside the US after serving a 13-month sentence for sex crimes, much of it spent under house arrest at his Palm Beach mansion as part of a highly controversial plea deal.

A month earlier, Epstein had offered to arrange a dinner between Andrew and a 26-year-old Russian woman he described as "clever, beautiful and trustworthy," adding that she already had the prince's email address.

Andrew, who was around 50 at the time, replied that he would be "delighted to see her." He also casually asked Epstein—whose house arrest had ended just days before—"Good to be free?"

Andrew is facing renewed embarrassment following the biggest Epstein document release to date, which includes thousands of mentions of his name. The massive dump has also pulled Lord Mandelson and Bill Gates deeper into the controversy surrounding Epstein.