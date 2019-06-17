Kate Middleton sure seems to have a lot of patience, especially when it came to Prince William's apparent indecisiveness. Apparently, Kate Middleton had to wait a long time before Prince William proposed, and according to a newly-resurfaced report.

It is no secret that in the early days of their relationship, Prince William was hesitant to commit to Kate Middleton. He did not want to be tied down. And it was this indecision that caused them to break up in 2007.

It is known that Prince William and Kate Middleton met for the first time in 2001, while they were students in residence at St Salvator's Hall at the University of St Andrews in Fife. But their courtship was a long one, almost a decade long in fact as Prince William decided to propose only in 2010.

The reason behind Prince William dragging his feet might have been the Queen herself. According to a 2006 report by the Sunday Express, Queen Elizabeth II might have been behind the reason the Duke of Cambridge waited so long before getting on one knee. A palace aide revealed that Her Majesty had issued a stark warning to William about marrying the now Duchess of Cambridge.

The reason behind the Queen's warning may have been her wariness in terms of royal divorces. Well, its been almost a decade since Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot and they're still going strong. Though there have been ups and downs recently, with rumours of Prince William allegedly cheating on Kate Middleton surfaced.

The couple Cambridge has three children and we have to say that they are couple goals.