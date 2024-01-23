'Shocking' - Marry My Husband Star Park Min Young Receives Criticisms from K-media and Netizens

Actress Park Min Young, who won the hearts of millions of K-drama fans worldwide through the portrayal of an ordinary office worker named Kang Ji Won in the tvN drama Marry My Husband, has received criticisms from K-media outlets and K-netizens for her outfit choices in the mini-series. The cast member became a target of criticism after her character wore designer clothes in the office.

According to K-media outlets and netizens, her dresses were inappropriate for the scenes that featured an office setup. A media report claimed that she was overdressed while portraying an ordinary employee. The report stated that the luxury brands Min Young adorned in onscreen do not match the character. They stand out like a blemish.

"Although it is great that Kang Ji Won learns to love herself through a new opportunity, her overstated outfits are not believable for an office worker and stand out like a blemish. The luxury designer brands she adorned are gaudy and do not match the character. One outfit in which she reveals her shoulders seems more suited for the K-Drama press conference rather than office space and made audiences laugh out loud," the report by MK Sports read. (via Koreaboo).

Netizens' Reactions

There were mixed reactions from netizens about the outfit choices of Min Young for her character Ji Won in Marry My Husband. Several netizens agreed with the media reports and said it was shocking to see an ordinary office worker wearing designer clothes to the workplace. However, some fans supported her and claimed her character deserved happiness.

Here are some comments:

I was surprised to see what her character wore to the office. Surprisingly, it took so long for articles to be written about this.

It is even more shocking since she is someone who once dressed well in office attire.

My mom said her outfit was unsuitable for the workplace. But it is a drama, LOL.

The most unbelievable thing is how good-looking everyone in the office is. Just watch it as a drama. Whether you like Park Min Young or not, the criticism is unfair.

But if I died and came back to life, I would also wear everything that I wanted.

The last episode was okay, considering she returned to work after being sick, but last week's episode was pathetic.

I do not like Park Min Young, but I think this article is reaching.

Why are you guys even watching the drama? You could watch a documentary.

This account wants Park Min Young down. Shame on whoever your admin is. I hope you sleep well at night.

Marry My Husband premiered on tvN on Monday (January 1) at 8:50 pm KST. It tells the story of an ordinary woman who witnessed the extramarital affair between her husband and best friend. The female protagonist gets murdered after she finds out about their relationship. She gets a second chance in life and tries to reverse her dismal fate.

The romance revenge drama will air its next episode on tvN on Tuesday (January 23) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.