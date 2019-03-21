Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been planning their big Christian wedding ceremony but since the Canadian pop star is currently focusing on his health, it looks like their second wedding is on hold indefinitely.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married last year in a New York City courthouse. At first, they denied the secret marriage but soon started to refer to each other as husband and wife. Following which, it was suggested that on Justin's 25th birthday, the couple will throw a big wedding for their close family and friends.

However, things took a different turn when Justin Bieber posted on Instagram that he is feeling very low these days and asked his fans to pray for him. It was also informed that the "Never Say Never" singer was receiving treatment for depression because he has been overwhelmed with all the fame he has received in the last couple of years.

When the news surfaced that Justin Bieber is currently facing a tough time, several assumed that Hailey Baldwin will divorce him for good. Even talk show host, Wendy Williams, urged Hailey to divorce Justin for the sake of love.

Despite all the divorce rumors, Hailey Baldwin took to her Instagram stories where she wrote, "Don't believe what ya read on the internet folks."

Considering Justin Bieber's current health, it looks like the grand wedding may happen in the future but as of now, there's no possible date or month revealed. A source just told People that Justin and Hailey Baldwin will have a wedding in some time but the newlyweds are not focusing on it as Justin's health is their number one priority.

"They haven't sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again."

The alleged source further added that Justin Bieber is still undergoing treatment but is supposedly doing fine. Even the "sorry" singer is focusing on improving his health and he is extremely positive that he will be better in no time.

"There are so many people who love and care for him and are helping him deal with what he needs to deal with," the source further said. "Hailey is definitely one of those people. She is there for him in a way that you wouldn't expect from a newlywed.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are very much in love with each other and we just hope that the acclaimed singer will get better soon.