A dog tragically lost her life after she got 'gang-raped' by many people in a shocking attack that left her with 30 stabs, as per reports. The distressing footage showed the dog who was bleeding struggling to move on the streets of Bogota located in Colombia on November 1.

The helpers put a lead on the pooch and placed a sack under the bleeding body of the dog. After the clip got over, the group took the dog to the vets in a bag as he was weak. Marta Buitrago, who is a resident took the dog to the vet said that the dog appeared injured and very weak she found her.

Dog Died After Assualt

The images and clips got shared on Facebook by Liliana Guerrero who mentioned that the dog got stabbed many times and was also sexually abused by many people. She added, "Because she wouldn't allow it, they stabbed her," as reported by the Daily Star.

Tragically, Liliana later gave a confirmation that the dog has lost her life. She added that she felt unable to convey the sadness and also the helplessness she felt. "They destroyed her genitals, stabbed her almost 30 times, punched her, and caused other superficial injuries," she stated. Liliana added that the dog could not cope with so much pain.

The reports stated that the dog recently delivered a litter of puppies when the incident happened, which sparked outrage on social media. Shockingly, another dog also lost its life in the nation after getting brutally attacked. The name of the puppy was Aquiles, it died in the municipality of Quinchia but it is not clear if the authorities are conducting an investigation into the matter. This comes at a time when more than 160 emaciated dogs got filmed crammed inside a tiny home that was 'filled with faces' in Japan.