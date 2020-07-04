Pedophile ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein's death changed arrested socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's life forever. Here are some details of Maxwell's life from hopping locations to living low key before her arrest on Thursday.

Maxwell was stripped of her life full of glitz and glamour as the controversies surrounding her and Epstein thickened. After hiding away for months together, she was arrested in a luxury home estate in Bradford, New Hampshire, on July 2. The 156-acre estate where she was found was brought by her in an all-cash deal in December.

Maxwell was arrested on federal sex-abuse charges. Her close friends also feel that Maxwell too thinks she has no future, reported Vanity Fair magazine. Maxwell is accused of helping Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse girls, including girls as young as 14. She has been charged with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking and perjury.

From Expensive Parties to Cooking in Cheap Cooker

While living undercover, Maxwell was said to be cooking her own meals, working out regularly, boxing, always wearing casual clothes and spending the rest of the time discussing with lawyers how to avoid getting detained and to get away from the charges against her.

Currently, 58, Maxwell started hopping homes after Epstein's death in August 2019. Reports claim that she prepared meals in a cheap pressure cooker, ate traditional food like beef bourguignon, red cabbage and apples and leek soup that she had learnt to cook from her mother.

But she wanted to keep herself fit and took to boxing. If there was a pool near to the place she was staying (before hopping into another place) she would swim and again resort to exercise in the evening. She was also seen hiking on public roads in places where she had the least possibility of getting exposed or identified.

She would end her day by reading, especially biographies. Along with the biography of Winston Churchill, she had also read a book on Epstein's accusers. The book had mentioned Maxwell prominently.

Spending Millions on Lawyers, Security Firm

New York Post reported that she had hired a team of lawyers in New York, Colorado, UK and the Virgin Islands. She spent $500 to $1,500 for an hour for lawyer visitations and consultations. She is also said to have hired professional security firms employing officials who were veterans of intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

It looked like speaking to lawyers was her full-time job, said her friends speaking to NYPost.

Maxwell continued to receive death threats on social media, email, text messages and even on snail mail. So she changed her phone number frequently and kept herself away from social media. In addition, whenever she had to order packages, she did it under different names.