In a shocking development, black players of England soccer team are being abused online, following the team's loss to Italy in Euro Championship 2020. Italy beat England by 3-2 in penalty shootout in the July 11 match, winning the Euro 2020 title. This shocked fans, who are trying to blame black players in the team for England's loss.

England clearly had the lead in the first half of the match as Luka Shaw scored a goal in the second minute into the match. England was confident of victory, when in 67th minute, Italy's Leonardo Bonucci scored the equalizer, thus sending the match into extra time.

In the penalty shootouts, England's Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford missed their respective spot-kicks. All three players are of black origin. Fans are trying to hold them responsible for the team's loss. England's Football Association [FA] and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to social media to send out a clear and loud message to those posting racially abusive comments.

FA, PM Support England Players

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," said the statement by England's Football Association.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible," FA's statement read.

The England team termed these accusations disgusting. "We're disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game," the England team tweeted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also came to the rescue of the nation's football team and said: "Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves." In fact, England's team has stood against racism during the tournament. Players took a knee before the final match on July 11.

Hinting at severe action against those posting abusive, racial comments, the Metropolitan Police tweeted that it was aware of the current happenings. "We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final. This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated," tweeted Metropolitan Police Department.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan also demanded that those responsible for disgusting online abuse must be held responsible. Arsenal sent its support to winger Saka. "Football can be so cruel. But for your personality ... your character ... your bravery ... We'll always be proud of you. And we can't wait to have you back with us," Arsenal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rashford received the support of his club Manchester United, which said: "One kick won't define you as a player or person." The team said that they were waiting to welcome Rashford back to the team.