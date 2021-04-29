Shobhit Sinha spearheads Sony Yay animated show Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah as a lead writer

The much loved television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has now got it's animated version named Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah which is now airing on Sony Yay!

After winning hearts with its comic content, the makers are now treating fans with the animated version which is written by none other than the Television industry's costliest writer Shobhit Sinha.

It is safe to say that the content is guaranteed to turn hilarious if Shobhit Sinha is associated. Backed by his content writing production house named Syaahityik Productions, Shobhit's flair as a writer has taken another outstanding turn.

Going by the show's fanbase and popularity built over the years, Shobhit had a huge responsibility to captivate the audience with his impeccable writing skills. The show has finally aired on Sony Yay and has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its release.

Expressing his gratitude, Shobhit shares, "I am blessed to be associated as a lead writer for India's biggest fiction comedy Tarak Mehta, And India's biggest non-fiction comedy for Kapil Sharma".