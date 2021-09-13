Shobhit Sinha, First ever comedy writer to join politics?

If rumours are to be believed, the television industry's well-known comedy writer Shobhit Sinha is all set to enter politics soon. The ace writer who has been doing a lot of socializing for a while is now receiving support from the government as well.

Shobhit Sinha is a popular name in the television and comic industry. His impeccable writing skills have made him one of the costliest writers of the TV industry and it won't be wrong to say that the man has risen to fame and success with his sheer dedication and hard work.

In the recent developments, we got to hear that Shobhit might join one of the political parties. It is also heard that he is getting associated with the film city of UP which will be yet another milestone for the ace writer.

Well, it's always been a delight to watch the shows written by Shobhit Sinha, we wonder what's coming up next from his end.