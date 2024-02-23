Shinsadong Tiger, Legendary K-pop Music Producer, Passes Away

Shinsadong Tiger, the legendary K-pop music producer and composer, has passed away. He was 40. His agency, TR Entertainment, confirmed the sad news on Friday (February 23). The agency released an official statement explaining that the firm confirmed his demise at around 5:50 pm KST on Friday.

"Around 5:50 pm KST, we have confirmed that Shinsadong Tiger has passed away. We are currently looking into the situation and will release an official statement soon. As this news came suddenly, we are currently confirming the specific details. Once we have sorted everything out, we will provide information regarding funeral arrangements and other details," the entertainment company stated.

Legendary K-pop music producer and composer was discovered dead by an acquaintance. The person was unable to contact the star producer. He eventually found the producers dead and reported it to the police, according to an exclusive report by SPOTV.

Shinsadong Tiger was known for his production skills. His well-known works include EXID's Up & Down and DDD, Momoland's BBoom BBoom, Apink's NoNoNo and Remember, and T-ara's Roly-Poly. He launched the girl group TRI.BE in 2021.

K-pop Industry Mourns Sudden Demise of Shinsadong Tiger

After TR Entertainment confirmed the sad news about Shinsadong Tiger's demise, TRI.BE released an official statement announcing the suspension of all their activities, including the comeback promotion of Diamond and fan signing events.

"We regret to inform you that this week's scheduled Diamond comeback promotion has been canceled and postponed. Additional information regarding the schedules will be provided later. Details about fan events such as fan signing sessions will also be announced separately at a later time. We apologize to the fans and kindly ask for your understanding," the statement read.