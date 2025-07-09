Shincheonji Church Challenges Media Portrayal Amid Allegations of Bias and Misrepresentation

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus in France has publicly criticized a recent newspaper article, which misrepresented its practices and harmed its reputation. In a detailed statement, the religious group accused the unnamed local publication of publishing a one-sided narrative that relied heavily on anonymous former members' accounts while minimizing the church's responses.

The contentious article, titled "They Treated Us Like Animals," described the church as a "problematic evangelical group" and included allegations of strict training camps, isolation from personal relationships, and financial demands.

Shincheonji leaders rejected these claims as "completely false," asserting that the piece omitted nearly all of their submitted rebuttal. A representative noted that the church had provided a multi-thousand-character response to 12 pre-submitted questions from the journalist, yet only two sentences were published. "This represents less than 1% of our full explanation," the spokesperson said, calling the omission a barrier to balanced public understanding.

Current members also defended the church's practices. Teresa, 29, a Paris-based attendee for six years, described her experience as voluntary and enriching. "Through this church, I came to truly understand God and learned how to act as a light in the world," she said.

Axel, 30, echoed her sentiments, stating his faith helped him find life's purpose and build meaningful relationships, including meeting his wife within the congregation.

The church specifically refuted claims of controlling members' personal lives. Regarding an allegation that a woman was pressured to end a relationship, leaders clarified that both individuals were congregants exploring marriage, but the separation resulted from personal readiness discussions, not church intervention.

"Romantic decisions are based on individual autonomy," the statement emphasized.

Similarly, accusations of data collection and internet restrictions were dismissed as baseless, with the church affirming it only collects minimal information for spiritual guidance and encourages members to maintain family and community ties.

The article's headline drew particular ire. "No one has ever been treated in such a way," the church said, calling the phrase "They Treated Us Like Animals" sensationalist and damaging. Leaders stressed their policy against stigmatizing former members, noting a "culture of respecting personal choice" even after departure.

This dispute highlights broader tensions between religious groups and media representation. Shincheonji's call for "fair media practices" highlights concerns that unbalanced reporting risks fostering prejudice and eroding religious freedoms. Media ethics experts often note that coverage of minority faiths can disproportionately amplify negative anecdotes, overshadowing the lived experiences of active members.

While accountability for religious institutions remains critical, the case raises questions about how outlets balance investigative rigor with equitable representation, a challenge intensified by the rise of polarized narratives in modern journalism.

The church has urged the media to avoid "sensational, hate-inducing narratives" and instead foster dialogue grounded in mutual respect. As debates over religious tolerance and press responsibility continue, the incident serves as a reminder of journalism's power to shape public perception and the consequences when trust in that power falters.