She was born and aged 28 in a town Parwanoo, District Solan, Himachal Pradesh(Native Place). She went to National Public School and later GSSS Parwanoo for her matriculation. She completed her higher education from Chandigarh. Shilpa Joshi did her graduation from HP University. As music is her passion she always participated in various competitions and performed well in her school times. She was also a bright student in studies.

Her family comprises her father RP Joshi and her elder sister Shipra Joshi who is an Advocate and her dog named Whiskey. She lost her mother when she was just 2. But she always believed in her father and even she quoted that "Her father is the most eligible mother." Her father always supported her in each and every step of her life.

After she finished her post-graduation, it came as no surprise when she took up the job in the corporate sector. She has more than 5 years of work experience as a corporate communication head (India/Korea). She was heading to her department in Korea. She also worked in Gurgaon Haryana.

Since she wanted to become a singer from her childhood. Naseebo Lal. Geeta Dutt, Asha Bonsle has been her biggest motivation. Now Vishal Mishra is added to her list. He is super talented-Shilpa Joshi