Shibangs Chakraborty is a promising career in India's music industry

'Hurdles are important to grow up as a better being and I am glad I didn't break down and my focus was prominent which helped me to grow as a better personality and a musician', says Indian music producer/composer and percussionist Shibangs Chakraborty.

He shifted to mumbai at a tender age to pursue his dreams of creating music after he completed learning hindustani classical vocals and piano from Trinity School of Music.He learned Carnatic percussion from Grammy Award winning artist's family i.e Vidyan Vikku Vinayakram, Hindustani percussion from Pandit Tanmoy Bose,Arabian and African percussion from UAE.

He mentions the ace guitarist Ankur Mukherjee who played the most vital role in making his dream come true. So far in his musical journey, he has been a part of various bollywood films such as Neil Nitin Mukesh's 'Bypass Road', Netflix original 'Kaali Kuhi',Oscar nominated film 'Kalira Atita', Hotstar Series 'Grahan', Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom, Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Toolsidas Junior' staring Sanjay Dutt, series 'Death Warrant - Into the woods', Shantanu Moitra's Prem Tame,TV commercials for brands like Fanta, Real Juice, Dabur, Luminous Batteries, Ashirbad Atta, Bata shoes, Nestle, Good Knight and promos for serials such as Sargam Ki Sade Satti, Kyu Utthe Dil Chod Aaya,Kartik Purnima, Meri Gudiya.