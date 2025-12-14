Sherrone Moore: Former Michigan Coach Offered OnlyFans Model Tickets in Exchange for Foursome During Houston Wild Party

Disgraced former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore allegedly offered season tickets to OnlyFans models in return for a foursome during a wild party at a Houston hotel, according to a report. The incident is said to have taken place just hours after Michigan's 2024 National Championship win.

OnlyFans model Mia Sorety, a devoted Michigan Wolverines fan, said Moore reached out to her just hours after his team celebrated its championship win at NRG Stadium. She has previously alleged that the married father of three had slid into her DMs and was messaging her on the adult subscription platform. Moore also allegedly attended one of Diddy's parties in Houston.

Shocking Sex Addiction Revealed

Moore initially claimed he was just looking to have some harmless, non-sexual fun. However, the then–offensive coordinator went on to make a proposition that was clearly not safe for work.

"[Sherrone] was offering me and 2 other onlyfans girls season tickets in exchange for a 4 sum [sic] hotel fun," Sorety told Outkick, using text lingo for four-person group sex.

"I declined because I'm already rich and can buy my own tickets," she said.

Michigan's 34–13 National Championship win over Washington was enthusiastically celebrated by Sorety, who attended the game and later shared photos on Instagram showing her in a revealing outfit.

She also claimed that Moore confided in her afterward, venting about personal issues involving his wife and alleged relationship drama, according to the report.

Chasing OnlyFans Model

Sorety has also alleged that Moore messaged her on the platform during the halftime of a game against Michigan's archrival Ohio State on Nov. 29. That matchup ended in a disappointing 27–9 loss for the Wolverines at the hands of the Buckeyes.

Moore reportedly went berserk on Wednesday after being fired from his high-profile position over an alleged affair with his executive assistant, Paige Shiver.

According to authorities, he rushed from the Ann Arbor campus to her home, where he allegedly threatened to take his own life with a knife.

He was taken into custody at a church on Wednesday, formally arraigned on Friday, and now faces serious charges, including felony home invasion along with misdemeanor counts of stalking and breaking and entering.