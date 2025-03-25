Sherin Thakrani, Monish Radia & Manish Chaurasia Power Pawscare Foundation's Fight for Stray Dog Welfare

Pawscare Foundation, a non-profit devoted to improving the lives of stray dogs, is amplifying its welfare initiatives under the leadership of directors Sherin Thakrani, Monish Radia, and Manish Chaurasia. With the support of Aditya Belnekar, the foundation is focusing on providing food, medical aid, and long-term solutions for street animals.

One of their primary initiatives, community feeding drives, ensures that stray dogs receive daily nutritious meals. These feeding programs are structured to be sustainable and are supported by an extensive network of volunteers. "Many stray animals struggle daily for food. By implementing a structured feeding system, we can prevent starvation and improve their health," explains Monish Radia.

Sherin Thakrani has been instrumental in forging partnerships with local businesses to redirect surplus food to strays. "Rather than letting edible food go to waste, we channel it toward those who need it the most our stray animals," she highlights. She has also worked on developing new strategies for food distribution that ensure efficiency and minimize wastage.

Additionally, the foundation runs extensive vaccination and sterilization programs to control the stray population and prevent disease outbreaks. Manish Chaurasia, who leads educational outreach efforts, believes that informed communities are key to sustainable change. "Feeding is essential, but we must also address long-term solutions like population control and disease prevention," he says. His awareness campaigns focus on teaching communities about their role in protecting and caring for stray animals, leading to a more compassionate society.

Fundraising and outreach efforts, overseen by Aditya Belnekar, have been crucial in expanding the foundation's resources and network. "Support from individuals and businesses allows us to continue making a tangible impact," he emphasizes. The foundation has also explored digital fundraising, allowing people from across the world to contribute to their cause.

With continued dedication, Pawscare Foundation remains at the forefront of stray animal welfare, proving that compassion and organized efforts can create lasting change. Their holistic approach to addressing the needs of stray animals ensures that their initiatives will have a long-lasting impact on communities and the animals they support.