She Was 12 I Was 30, Says Biden Pointing At Woman At Teacher's Speech; Viewers Call It POTUS' Late Life Confession As Dementia Patient Losing His Filters

US President Joe Biden has again made a weird remark that the White House is avoiding clarifying. During his Friday speech to teachers, he pointed out a woman from the crowd and said She was 12, I was 30 and she has done a lot for him.

"You gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. This woman helped me get a lot done," he said pointing out a member of the crowd at the National Education Association.

The crowd laughed and cheered at his bawdy remark but Biden continued to say that "I mean this from the bottom of my heart. Those of you who know me, no one ever doubts I mean what I say, the problem is I sometimes say all that I mean."

Social Media Users Calling Him 'CREEPY JOE'

His clip has drawn a lot of reactions from social media users. Some of them are calling him 'creepy Joe' while others say 'As dementia progresses, patients lose more of their filter'.

Dementia Patient Losing His Filter And Blurting Out The Truth

"As dementia progresses, patients lose more of their filter and tend to blurt out the truth," tweeted Monica Crowley, former Assistant Secretary for the Treasury. Social media is abuzz with the video of Biden's weird comments during the speech. "The ruler of the free world is the ruler of the free use world," wrote @BushelsPerAcre. So far, the White House has not made any comments over Biden's remarks.

Tucker Carlson Claims It Was Biden's Late-Life Confession

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson also found it strange and stated that "What was Joe Biden talking about? Who was he talking about?... Sounds like a late-life confession. We don't know actually. For once, The White House is not clarifying, they're just walking away slowly."

Biden's historical habit of touching and smelling women and girls in public â€” often yielding on-camera grimaces from recipients â€” earned him the Republican nickname "Creepy Joe," though he has rarely committed such actions in public since apologizing in 2019 to women who said he made them uncomfortable with unwanted physical contact, according to New York Post.