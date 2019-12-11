Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell shared the most glamorous picture of herself breastfeeding her baby girl, Atlas Noa. The actress looked like a Goddess in in an opened green leather wrap blouse and high-waisted underwear. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Breast friends.''

Shay's breastfeeding photo

The photo received 3 million likes and tons of comments from other celebs and fans alike. While mom-to-be Ashley Graham wrote, "Mommy Goals!", Venessa Hudgens wrote, "I mean come onnnnn."

In a recent interview with Vogue, the star opened up about how she's been adjusting to motherhood—starting with not getting any sleep. "I got three hours of sleep last night, so that was a good one," she joked.

Shay on motherhood

"There is a lot of stress and anxiety. I'd heard all these things from my friends saying, 'You're going to second guess a lot of things you do, you're going to feel guilty when you leave her.' [It's been all about] just taking the time to get ready and be by myself to [say,] 'Okay cool, now I can handle this, I've got this, so many people have done this before me, and so many people have felt the same way.'"

Shay and her boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed their first child, Atlas Noa, on October 20 this year. Shay announced the good news to the world in a YouTube video. In the video, Mitchell said, "I am so happy that I do not have to hide it anymore.'' Ever since giving birth to Atlas, the mother-daughter duo has been travelling around the world and Shay has been keeping her fans updated through Instagram.

Suffered miscarriage

For those who don't know, Mitchell revealed on her social media accounts that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2018. On the professional front, Shay rose to prominence for her role as Emily Fields in the ABC Family/Freeform series Pretty Little Liars. In 2018, Mitchell starred as Peach Salinger in the psychological thriller series You, and headlined the horror film The Possession of Hannah Grace.