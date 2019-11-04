The fans of the "Senorita" couple can see the love and strong bonding between the two celebrities. Recently, the heartthrob Shawn Mendes, during the world tour in Melbourne Australia, was asked by a fan that "What's a song that comes on and you're like 'Yep, this is mine and Camila's song?'" The 21-year-old singer told the fan "We have a playlist. I wanna tell you, so badly I wanna tell you, but I feel like I have to keep it between us, if that's okay."

During the Q&A session, Shawn Mendes went on to reveal another secret. This was about when the couple officially started dating. As per the piece of information revealed by Shawn before his concert in Adelaide, Australia, the duo started dating this year, days after the release of their collaboration, "Senorita". As reported by Jist Jared the singer of "If I Can't Have You" mentioned that they have been "dating since July 4th officially," In an interview on Lorraine, the 'Havana' singer, Camila Cabello, was seen getting candid and admitted that she is happy to have Shawn in her life. During the talk, she said Shawn "feels like home to me."

The lovebirds have never missed one single opportunity to outwardly show their love for each other. Be it proclaiming their love by sharing a cute picture on social media in which they are seen cuddling or even them wearing the famous love bands, the "Bond Touch Bracelets". Both Shawn and Camila were reportedly spotted wearing these bands. How cute! This band was developed for couples in long-distance relationships. The idea was to "bring long-distance lovers closer than ever."