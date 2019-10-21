'Senorita' collaborators Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just quashed rumours and confirmed that they are very much together with a post shared by Shawn on photo-blogging site, Instagram on Saturday, October 19 . Speculations were rife that the couple parted ways after Shawn deleted their infamous 'fish kiss' video from Instagram.

In the picture posted by the 'In My Blood' singer, Camila is seen kissing Shawn on his cheek as he affectionately wraps his arm around his lady love. Shawn captioned the picture with a black heart and tagged the location as New York. Camila instantly reacted to the picture with four arrow-through-heart emojis that definitely confirms that all is well between the couple.

Shawn and Camila started dating officially after the release of their recent collaboration, Senorita, a steaming hot number that surely hinted towards their sizzling chemistry. The duo had previously collaborated for the song,' I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2015. Even then a lot of rumours of them dating had surfaced but Camila had cleared the area by joking that Shawn had friend-zoned her. Both Shawn and Camila have time and again gushed about each other in various interviews.

In a recent Q&A live-stream session, Shawn admitted of loving Camila even before they started dating. He said,"Well, if I told you the whole story of Camila, it would take a long time. I would say that you have to fight for someone you really love and, if you really truly love them, then you'll get them." He further added, "It just takes time but make sure you really love him or her."

While Shawn was previously dating model and Justin Beiber's wife Hailey Baldwin. Camila was in a relationship with love guru Matthew Hussey.