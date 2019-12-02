Shawn Mendes calls off Brazil concert due to 'swollen vocal cords'

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has called off his concert scheduled to take place on Saturday in São Paulo, Brazil.The singer-songwriter took to his social media accounts to announce the news and the reason why he cancelled the concert.

The 21-year-old singer informed that he is diagnosed with laryngitis and a sinus infection which has caused "swelling of my vocal cords."endes also revealed that if he performs then it can cause "long term damage to my voice." However, the singer promised to make it up for the fans next time when he is back in South America.

"São Paulo, im so so sorry to have to tell you this, but today I woke up feeling ill, and went to the doctor, to find out I have laryngitis and a sinus infection which has caused swelling of my vocal cords," he wrote on Twitter.

"It breaks my heart to do this but my doctors told me I can not perform tonight or it would risk long term damage to my voice. I love you all so much and apologize from the bottom of my heart as I wish I could be there on stage tonight. I promise I will make it up to you next time I'm back in South America. Te Amo," he continued.

As of now, the singer is still scheduled to perform in Rio and Buenos Aires, Argentina next week.Mendes is then scheduled to head to Chile, Peru and Mexico for more shows and is set to wrap up his tour before Christmas.

There is love in the air for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The romance is blossoming between the duo and the pair does not shy away from expressing their feeling for each other.The 'Havana' singer recently confessed her love for Mendes on social media a day after winning the collaboration of the Year Award at 2019 America Music Awards.

"I love u Shawn Mendes," she revealed on Instagram alongside a series of pictures with Mendes from the award ceremony and gushed over him saying, "thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world!"