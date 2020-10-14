Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will soon treat his fans with an intimate look at his life. The Canadian crooner is all set to share the close-up look at his life with a new documentary titled 'In Wonder', which is scheduled to be released on Netflix.

The documentary about the singer's life is coming to the streaming giant on November 23, just days ahead of his fourth studio album 'Wonder', which is set to be released on December 4. Mendes had released the album's title track as an advance single on October 2. He had also dropped an accompanying music video of the title track, which sees Mendes belting the ballad while riding a train, then running through the woods and onto a rain-soaked cliff edge.

The 22-year-old star announced the documentary along with a poster on Twitter, by writing: "Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all #InWonder Nov 23rd on @netflixfilm."

Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered over 1 lakh likes and 34,000 retweets, with users flooding the comments section to shower love and warmth over the singer. The announcement elicited happy responses from netizens, who expressed excitement over the release of the upcoming documentary.

One user wrote: "I'm so excited about the Netflix documentary! I will be waiting for November 23rd!! Thenks Shawn and Netflix for doing this!! Love u@ShawnMendes #WONDER #InWonder #Netflix @NetflixFilm."

One person, expressing excitement, tweeted, "rly very insanely excited for the shawn mendes documentary." Another one wrote, "I CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH YOUR NEW DOCUMENTARY NEXT MONTH!!!"

"From his first hit "Cameron Dallas is my boyfriend" to his own documentary, our baby has come a long way @ShawnMendes #InWonder," wrote another user.

Another user tweeted, "Guys we're getting a Shawn Mendes documentary and a new Harry music video within the next two months Smiling face with 3 hearts!!!!! v happy."

Helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, the upcoming feature-length documentary will offer an intimate look at Mendes' life and musical journey, filmed over the last few years. Grant has earlier worked with The Weeknd, Lorde, and Sam Smith.

According to Variety, the Netflix documentary will likely also feature footage of the singer from his 2019 self-titled world tour that took him across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. 'In Wonder' already hogged limelight after being pegged as a special selection during September's TIFF (Toronto Film Festival) screenings. Mendes, Andrew Gertler, and Ben Winston serve as the upcoming documentary's executive producers with Saul Germaine, and James Haygood serving as producers.

The 22-year-old singer, in partnership with his Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF), recently announced an official new annual TIFF award at the festival, given to an emerging or young filmmaker for excellence in creating a film that focuses on world issues important to the youth. SMF seeks to inspire the viewers to learn about those causes that they are passionate about and help empower them to make a change in the world.

The documentary joins Netflix's growing slate of musical films including Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana', 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé', 'The Black Godfather', 'Gaga: Five Foot Two', 'Quincy' and 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky'.

Mendes first rose to fame after he covered Justin Bieber's song 'As Long as You Love Me' on the social video app Vine in 2013. He eventually gained millions of followers and garnered millions of views in a few months for his six-second snippets of renditions of many popular songs.