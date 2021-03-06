Shashikant Sharma- A Living Example of India's richest Performance-driven Forex Trader

Mr. Shashikant Sharma has successfully mastered the trading currencies and is India's self-made Millionaire at the age of 34. Born and brought up in India in a middle-class family, he has successfully lived a journey of success, and has made him India's richest Forex Trader. He believes in the power of believing and achieving and quotes, "If you can believe in something great, then you can achieve something great." Even with no family support, he never stopped dreaming and has worked hard to be a Professional wealth analyst and handle Account Management. As a result of his ambition, perseverance and smart analysing abilities, Mr. Shashikant Sharma leads a luxurious lifestyle. He is an avid racer, a true follower of Lord Ravana and a dog lover. His journey has been very exciting.

He was only 22 when he first read about Forex and found it very interesting, especially when he realised that one can earn money sitting at the comfort of their homes. Mr. Shashikant Sharma is now a successful forex trader but his journey was not as smooth as it is today. He has gone through his fair share of ups and downs. To begin with, his family did not support him in this endeavour because he had lost a lot of money in the initial days due to lack of proper knowledge or experience in the field.

His success lies in his optimistic and passionate nature to achieve what he has to without stopping anytime soon. Belonging to a middle class family, it was never in his mind to become a forex trader until when he read an article in Forbes magazine on how easily one can grow money and other assets through forex trading. He was fascinated by the fact that one can earn a handsome amount without having to leave their own houses for the same. He enjoyed the whole process of learning from failures, experimenting and succeeding, all within the comfort of his home. As the time passed, his understanding of the industry grew tremendously and his days of success got far ahead than the days of failure.

Shashikant also took some professional training to do even better in the field. The training gave him a better understanding on how to analyse and execute investment in Forex Trading. There has been no looking back since then. The only path he kept on following is never giving up. Taking risks to grow the business and expand the horizon of opportunities, Shashikant kept going on and on and still continues to.