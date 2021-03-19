Sharon Stone was Tricked Into Shooting Without Underwear for Iconic Basic Instinct Scene

Sharon Stone opened up about her career in Hollywood and how she was treated as woman in the entertainment industry in her forthcoming memoir 'The Beauty of Living Twice.'

In a published excerpt from the Vanity Fair, Stone walked readers down memory lane asserting her iconic crotch flashing scene in the 1992 movie Basic Instinct was a "terrifying" experience and called the role "the most stretching that I had ever done."

Sharon revealed in her book that the production staff asked her to take her panties off to shoot the highly-controversial scene, which is now asserted as iconic. She discussed how she had no idea if her private area would be exposed and was led to believe that her genitals would not be visible in any form.

The scene begins when Sharon, who plays the role of a crime novelist accused of murder, sits with the interrogators and police officers for questioning and flashes beneath her dress while uncrossing her legs. The actress was seen smoking a cigarette sporting a pristine white dress and jacket.

"That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time," she writes in her upcoming memoir. ''I'd been told, 'We can't see anything. I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on," Stone recalled.

After the scene was shot, Sharon wrote she was called in to see the final finish only to her amusement to see director Paul Verhoeven had called "a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project,'' to watch it along with her.

The actress wrote that she walked straight towards the projection room and "slapped" Verhoeven "across the face" for his dirty antics and left in her car. A while later, a lawyer from the room named Marty Singer called her up saying she could get an ''injunction'', which refers she could receive an authoritative warning or order.

Sharon also mentioned in her book that Paul Verhoeven is a pervert who asked her to sleep with her co-star to display a better chemistry on-screen. He said I need to ''f*** my costar'' she wrote.