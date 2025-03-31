Shanmugam Clarifies Constitution Provides for NMPs to Step Down to Stand in Elections

Minister for Law K. Shanmugam said on Monday, March 31, that a Nominated MP can step down to join a political party and run for election under the Republic's Constitution.

The minister said, as quoted by The Straits Times, "But we must make sure, of course, that while they are NMPs, they are independent, and Parliament has got to choose men and women of character and who carry themselves properly."

"The fact that they can contribute subsequently, or prior, is something that was always understood and provided (for)," he added.

Following a number of community visits to mosques and places of worship in Yishun on Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Shanmugam was addressing the crowd outside Ahmad Ibrahim Mosque on Sembawang Road.

He serves as the anchor minister for Nee Soon GRC and the minister of home affairs.

His remarks follow the resignations of Syed Harun Alhabsyi and Raj Joshua Thomas, two NMPs, approximately a year before the conclusion of their tenure. Recently, they have become well-known PAP faces.

A plan to guarantee independent voices free from party politics in Parliament would be weakened, according to remarks made in response to the resignations.

Shanmugam said, "If you look at the debates and the speeches around that time, including the background papers that were put forward, Mr Lee Kuan Yew talked about, potentially, NMPs becoming ministers."

"And certainly the constitutional documents clearly envisaged that NMPs could join political parties and take part in elections, and I think the final word really is the Constitution itself – the way it's been drafted, that was the intention," the minister added further.

Along with Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, he pointed out that he is one of just two members of Parliament who were there during the 1990 debate to adopt the NMP program into law.

"Well, I thought that it was a good idea to bring in more voices into Parliament, and I strongly supported it," Shanmugam said.

He added, "I can understand that (the parliamentary debate) was more then 30 years ago, and not a lot of people would know the background or the provisions of the Constitution, but the final word, I think, is that the Constitution expressly provides for this framework."

In response to a question on whether fellow Nee Soon GRC MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim will be fielded elsewhere, Shanmugam stated that it was challenging for him to provide a comprehensive and definitive response because the PAP's central executive committee makes such decisions.

However, Shanmugam said that Associate Professor Faishal is "unlikely to be here".

On March 30, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Prof. Faishal, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, went on a walkabout at Eunos Crescent Market and Food Center. This led to rumors that he may compete in the brand-new Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

Shanmugam noted, "As people can see, he is spending a lot of time in Marine Parade, and I think that is one indication of what might happen."

Speaking to media following the community visits, Dr Syed Harun, who has been seen walking the ground, said he has been able to learn from Shanmugam, Prof Faishal, as well as other MPs, in recent weeks on community issues. He told The Straits Times, "Really, it's myself putting myself forward to be able to serve in whatever capacity that is possible in the future, and I look forward to continuing my service for the country."

A psychiatrist by profession, Dr. Syed Harun also described his prior volunteer work with the Malay/Muslim community, including his contributions to Lembaga Biasiswa Kenangan Maulud, a charity that provides scholarships and educational bursaries to underprivileged kids.

"Other than that, I've also contributed to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore as a board member for seven years prior," he added.

Along with Nee Soon GRC MPs Carrie Tan, Derrick Goh, and Louis Ng, Dr. Syed Harun and fellow newcomer Jackson Lam accompanied Shanmugam on the March 31 community visits.

During the visits, Lee Hui Ying, another fresh PAP face, was also seen. She is a local grassroots leader.

Shanmugam stated, "I think (Mr. Lam), Dr. Harun – they will be able to serve the community very well," without clarifying whether they will replace anyone on the Nee Soon GRC slate.

"Whoever we put forward in Yishun, we will have to have the confidence that they can serve the residents of Yishun very well and we will try and make sure of that," Shanmugam added.