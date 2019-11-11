Marvel's first Asian protagonist starring superhero film, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is all set to begin production later this month in Australia. But it won't be the only Marvel project filming in the land down under and its especially gotten actor Simu Liu excited.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth instalment from the God of Thunder franchise in MCU is scheduled for production at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, New South Wales. Filming of Thor 4 will take place once Shang-Chi wraps up shooting at the facility.

The Shang-Chi star Liu, who has already expressed that he's a big Marvel fan was recently asked in an interview with Screen Rant about which upcoming project he's excited for. Turns out, it is Thor: Love and Thunder but the actor clarified that he's mainly looking forward to the movie due to his sheer interest towards director Taika Waititi's works.

"Oh, man. That's so tough. I'm a big Taika fan," said Liu. "Even before he did Ragnarok. You know, Hunt for the Wilderpeople was a great movie that I thoroughly enjoyed. I love his filmmaking style, and after having gotten the chance to meet him, I love his vibrant personality even more."

Liu also confirmed that Thor 4 will indeed film after Shang-Chi wraps up production. It could possibly give a chance for both sides of the film cast members and crew to interact with each other. "So, you know, just as a fan of his, I cannot wait to see Thor: Love and Thunder. And they're actually shooting back-to-back with us, in Sydney. They're moving into our studio space literally as soon as we finish, so that'll be really cool. Hopefully, we'll get to hang out a little bit."

Thor Love and Thunder will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster with a character growth that sees her become the Mighty Thor. Ragnarok's Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is also expected to reprise her role and will be shown as the New King of Asgard. Shang-Chi will be a solo origin story film with Liu playing the titular role. The movie finally introduces the real Mandarin played by Tony Leung to the MCU. Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings will hit theaters on February 12, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on November 5, 2021.