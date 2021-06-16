Shane Mulgrew- The 5 Secrets To Achieving Peak Performance

Shane Mulgrew is a peak performance coach who helps entrepreneurs in transforming their business to 7 figures.

Peak performance symbolizes the state of a person when he is excelling in every aspect of life by harnessing the potential of each and every body part to favor the goals. However, this peak stage of life is not easy to achieve, it takes hard work, patience, and a strong will to improve in order to move beyond simplistic standards and set your own records.

This peak performance is a 5 step process that involves opening our mind and body to embrace success and the efforts that it needs to put in to achieve the goals.

Shane shares 5 secrets to achieving peak performance with us-

Oxygen

It is quite obvious that in order to keep moving forward in life, oxygen is essential. Oxygen is the life source your body should be getting it in abundant amounts to maintain the peak performance.

The quality of our health stems from the performance of our cells, for our cells to perform at their best they need oxygen. Therefore, getting as much oxygen into our bloodstream is essential for your body to perform at elite and peak levels consistently.

Water

You must have heard, "Water is essential for survival." It is a basic necessity without which human beings might not be where they are today. 60% of the human body is made up of water and this 60% needs to be nourished, cleansed, and replenished. If your body is devoid of it, then you will not be able to work towards your goals.

Shane says "Water is life to me in many ways, apart from staying hydrated and the obvious health benefits water helps make the world go round, We all can look at water and use it as inspiration just like Bruce Lee once quoted." So, make sure that you intake enough water every day in the form of fruits, food, vegetables, etc.

Bruce Lee "Empty your mind, be formless. Shapeless, like water. If you put water into a cup, it becomes a cup. You put water into a bottle and it becomes the bottle. You put it in a teapot, it becomes a teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend."

Movement

Movement or Aerobic exercise is essential for health, body, and mind but also for getting more deep and focused oxygen into the cells and blood flow. The movement of the body is an auxiliary to peak performance. If you don't move, you will not be able to take any action, if you don't take action, you will never reach your goals. To overcome this labyrinth of failure, make sure you keep your body in an energized state.

How? By exercising, taking strolls in nature, and doing movements that fulfill your commitments. Don't be stagnant and ditch the laziness inside you.

Sleep

As we work tirelessly every day to reach our body's full potential, we cannot work it through exhaustion. It needs time to rejuvenate the energy that has been lost during the process to work with the same productivity every day.

A lack of sleep leads to stress, illness, and issues that act as a hindrance for your stipulated goals. An adult should get 6-8 hours of sleep every day to keep his/her body and mind in sync and make the journey a pleasant one.

Nutrition

Healthy habits should always be accompanied by healthy food. Stuffing your body with junk food slows down the metabolism and has an adverse effect on the body and is detrimental to your journey towards achieving peak performance.

Shane stresses the need to eat healthily and nourishing the body with the appropriate food and become the most healthy and fit version of oneself.

"I wake up every day with one main goal and that's to have the best day that I possibly can. I believe our lives and careers are created successfully within the days, experiences, and actions we perform consistently."- Shane Mulgrew