Shalva Museliana: Ex-Boyfriend of Putin's Lover Alina Kabaeva on Russia's International Wanted List

Russian officials are hunting for the ex-boyfriend of President Vladimir Putin's lover Alina Kabaeva, who recently got pregnant a third time and shocked the Russian strongman. Former police captain Shalva Museliana previously dated Alina, who is celebrating her 39th birthday on Thursday in Sochi.

Museliana has been accused of theft of state funds which led to a series of sabotage of Arctic ports. He is believed to have committed the crime when he was the head of anti-criminal security measures in the Russian National Guard.

Russian Investigative Committee Probes Museliana's Case

Museliana's case is being investigated by a Russian Investigative Committee which is led by a Putin's former classmate. Alina's ex boyfriend had fled Russia but he can be extradited if officials found his overseas location, according to the Daily Mail.

Museliana and Alina's affair began in 2000s when the colonel was married and had a young daughter. The two are believed to have dated for nearly two and half years.

'We have been dating for almost two-and-a-half years, and I think I am her first and last [man]. Everything else is our private matter,' Museliana said before Alina met Putin.

Museliana Could Face Imprisonment For 5 Years

Officials have found financial irregularities against Museliana and other defendants such as bribe-taking in the supply of snowmobiles, all terrain vehicles to guard Arctic's forces.

The theft of state funds were organised by Museliana, found the Investigative Committee.

Officials concluded that Museliana and others accepted bribes from suppliers who provided equipment to protect the port of Provedeniya, Tiksi, Pevek and Sabetta.

Museliana and other could face five years in prison under theft of state funds. Russia has also put Museliana's name on the country's international wanted list.

After breaking up with Museliana, Alina had said that it was a mutual decision and both will stay friends as she claimed she grateful to colonel.

Putin will be attending Alina's birthday celebration in Sochi.