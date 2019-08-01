the owner of Arashiya Developers has always been in the news for his Bollywood relations, having contact with ace Bollywood celebrities.

Shaik Fazil is also a Marketing Director of Ballys (casino) Entertainment Srilanka which also is considered one of the top casinos of the country. Being the marketing head Shaik Fazil has a firm hold of the position as the man has maximum Bollywood and top business contacts in India.

With attending Ambani weddings to being a part of big b'town celebrations. Fazil also is close friends with well-renowned celebs such as Sanjay Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Kunal Khemu, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Daisy Shah and many more.

