Shah Rukh Khan, who is getting ready to team up with Atlee Kumar, seems to be interested to act in the remake of critically-acclaimed Tamil film. The King Khan is rumoured to be keen on taking Dhanush's Asuran to Bollywood!

If the latest speculations are to be believed, a special show of Asuran was arranged for Shah Rukh Khan, a few days ago. The actor is impressed with the content and now willing to star in the Hindi remake of the Dhanush-starrer. Interestingly, his good friend Karan Johar had hailed the Tamil flick, recently.

"What a film #Asuran is!!! Hits you hard and is riveting right through! Blown away by #VetriMaaran's craft and story telling!!!! And @dhanushkraja is beyond amazing! Rock solid performance! His calm before the storm is unmatchable! Please watch it! Cinema victory! [sic]" the leading Bollywood filmmaker had tweeted.

Before taking up this project, Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly work with Atlee Kumar for an action entertainer. The movie is likely to be announced this week on the occasion of the King Khan's birthday on 2 November.

On the other hand, Asuran is all set to be remade in Tollywood with Venkatesh in the lead. "#VictoryVenkatesh is going to play the lead in Telugu version of #Asuran The movie will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu and under V creations and Suresh Productions banners. #VenkateshDaggubati74. [sic]" Suresh Productions announced the news on Twitter.

Shriya Saran is said to be playing the female lead.

Asuran is the screen adaptation of Poomani's Tamil novel Vekkai. Vetrimaaran-directorial has Dhanush enacted dual roles of a father and son. Popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier played the female lead.