Shaan Pama's journey to becoming a 6-figure agency owner

In the modern world, social media has become an essential part of our daily lives. It has transformed the way we communicate, interacts, and even do business. Influencers, in particular, have emerged as a powerful force in the online world, with millions of followers who look up to them for inspiration and guidance. And behind every successful influencer is a team of experts who help them grow and expand their reach.

One such expert is Shaan Pama, a 25-year-old owner of an influencer growth agency Prestigious Models, based in Wellington, New Zealand. Shaan's inspiring journey from a college dropout to a six-figure per month business owner is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and the right attitude. In this article, we'll explore Shaan's story and learn how he achieved his dreams.

Humble beginnings

Shaan's journey began in 2021 when he decided to leave college to pursue a career in construction. However, the job was not fulfilling for him, and he struggled to make ends meet. Shaan knew he had to make a change, so he started researching the world of social media influencers and the potential for growth.

Becoming an agency owner

In August 2022, Shaan partnered with New Zealand influencer Jessica Deraine to launch their own influencer growth agency Prestigious Models. Initially, the business struggled to gain traction, but with hard work and determination, they were able to secure their first clients.

Thanks to Shaan's expertise and the success of their work with Canadian supermodel Anna Kane, Prestigious Models gained exposure and credibility. Soon after, they expanded their client base to include other notable figures, such as LA music artist Jeane Marie and several other prominent influencers in both Australia and New Zealand.

How did he do this?

Shaan's agency quickly became known for its ability to help influencers grow their followings and increase their freach. His expertise in the industry, combined with Jessica's influencer status, proved to be a winning combination.

Within a few short months, Prestigious Models became one of the most successful in New Zealand, earning him six figures per month. Today, he is living the dream and has become an inspiration to many others who are looking to start their own businesses.

Conclusion

Shaan's success story shows that with hard work, dedication, and the right attitude, anyone can achieve their dreams. From a college dropout struggling to make ends meet to a successful influencer growth agency owner, Shaan's journey is proof that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.