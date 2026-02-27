SG Culture Pass Extended To 40 Bookstores Giving Readers Access To 1,500 Singapore Literature Titles

Singapore readers can tap into their S$100 SG Culture Pass credits at 40 bookstores across Singapore from March 1, opening up access to about 1,500 Singapore literature (SingLit) titles spanning children's books, fiction, poetry, plays and literary essays.

The move marks the latest expansion of the S$300 million government initiative aimed at encouraging Singaporeans to engage more deeply with local arts and culture. Eligible titles, available in Singapore's four official languages, are marked with red stickers on their covers to help readers identify them easily in stores.

Participating bookstores include independent retailers such as Book Bar, City Book Room, Wardah Books and Union Book Co, as well as Lingzi Warehouse Books Sale, three outlets each of Maha Yu Yi and Woods In The Books, three outlets of Books Kinokuniya and 26 outlets of Popular.

Each bookstore has curated its own selection. Book Bar in Duxton carries more than 350 approved titles, one of the widest selections among independent bookstores, including some exclusive works. City Book Room in Joo Chiat is spotlighting literary works in English and Chinese and also allows customers to stack their purchases with CDC vouchers.

Beyond brick-and-mortar stores, the credits can also be used at selected literary events and book fairs. Approved events include the inaugural World Book Day celebrations held as part of the Singapore Chinese Book Fair from April 17 to 21, and the 17th Asian Festival of Children's Content from May 21 to 24, according to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

To use the credits, customers must log in to their SG Culture Pass account using Singpass on the official website, key in the amount they wish to spend and generate a QR code for scanning at the cashier.

Book Bar co-founder Alex Chua said there has already been strong interest from customers keen to use their credits on books. He believes the scheme will provide a boost to bookstores and hopes the list of eligible titles can eventually be expanded. "Hopefully, they can expand the eligibility criteria to include non-fiction and cookbooks so that people can have more choice," he told The Straits Times.

MCCY indicated that more bookstores and titles will be added progressively. The inclusion of books has also raised the profile of SingLit in major chains, with Popular and Books Kinokuniya giving approved titles prominent display space.

Ibrahim Tahir, who runs Wardah Books in Kampong Glam, said the initiative prompted him to rethink his store's layout and introduce a dedicated Singapore literature shelf. He hopes the scheme will encourage readers to see bookstores as spaces for exploration and conversation.

"SingLit is still very unfamiliar to many Singaporeans and browsing in person remains the best way to encounter and discover SingLit. The weapon of every good bookshop is that we're places of discovery," he added.

Publisher Edmund Wee of Epigram Books, who closed his physical bookstore in 2025, said the scheme would benefit publishers but suggested it could go further by including online bookstores. He noted that regardless of where a Singapore book is purchased, authors, publishers and retailers stand to gain.

An MCCY spokesman said the Culture Pass credits are intended "to encourage Singaporeans to experience local arts and culture in person", adding that physical bookstores play a vital role in the literary ecosystem as community spaces for dialogue and engagement.

The push comes amid data showing that readership of local works remains modest. According to the 2024 National Reading Habits Study on Adults by the National Library Board, only about three in 10 respondents read at least one SingLit title that year.

Launched on September 1, 2025, the SG Culture Pass scheme also covers plays, concerts, workshops, exhibitions and films. MCCY said that S$13.8 million worth of credits has been used so far.